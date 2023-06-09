Drought now covers only 1% of Colorado after remarkable improvement in recent months

Most of Colorado is above normal with precipitation for the year, for the spring season, and for the month of June. And now drought has been almost completely wiped out.

Denver officially received another 0.22 inches of rain from the thunderstorms that sweep through the metro area Thursday evening. That brings total rainfall for June to 2.03 inches which is 1.37 inches above normal. Total precipitation for the year including melted snow is now at 10.35 inches which is 4.20 inches above normal through June 8th only about 4 inches below what Denver typically measures for the entire year.

CBS

The remaining sliver of Colorado that still has drought is in far southern Baca County near the state line with Oklahoma. Elsewhere there are a some areas like Pueblo that are still considered "abnormally dry" which is usually considered the precursor to drought. But in the case of this year, these areas will likely be downgraded soon to have no classification on the drought monitor.

CBS

It is possible the Colorado drought map could be blank in the coming weeks particularly if a wet June translates into a healthy monsoon season in July and August.