Colorado drivers urged to check vehicle, tires ahead of first snowstorm

As Colorado heads into winter, this time of year can be unpredictable when it comes to weather. Even though there hasn't been a significant snowstorm in the Denver metro area so far this year, now is the time to check vehicles to make sure they are prepared for driving in the snow and icy conditions.

CBS

"The first few snow and ice events of every season can create some chaos on our roadways, especially if drivers aren't prepared," said Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew C. Packard. "November was our peak 'winter weather' month for crashes last year, with troopers responding to over 2,450 crashes. Now is the time for drivers to change their mindset and driving behaviors to match the road conditions."

Most of the crashes investigated by Colorado State Patrol last November were property damage, causing headaches for thousands of drivers with the insurance process, costs, parts availability, and repair shop workload.

Colorado State Patrol has a five-bullet checklist for checking your vehicle. This includes:

Maintain Your Tires – the quality of your tires is paramount. All vehicles in Colorado must have adequate traction. Colorado defines acceptable tires as those with a tread depth of at least 3/16-inch, and which are rated for either "All weather" or "Mud and Snow." Remember, as the air temperature drops, tire pressure can decrease. Keep an eye on your tire pressure and fill them to reduce the risk of punctures, blowouts and reduced handling.

– the quality of your tires is paramount. All vehicles in Colorado must have adequate traction. Colorado defines acceptable tires as those with a tread depth of at least 3/16-inch, and which are rated for either "All weather" or "Mud and Snow." Remember, as the air temperature drops, tire pressure can decrease. Keep an eye on your tire pressure and fill them to reduce the risk of punctures, blowouts and reduced handling. Maintain Your Battery – cold weather can strain your battery, so keep your battery fully charged. When possible, park in a warm or protected location (e.g., garage or sheltered spot), use a battery blanket, and avoid short trips that don't allow enough time for your battery to charge fully.

– cold weather can strain your battery, so keep your battery fully charged. When possible, park in a warm or protected location (e.g., garage or sheltered spot), use a battery blanket, and avoid short trips that don't allow enough time for your battery to charge fully. Check Your Fluids – every fluid in your vehicle will help it perform better during colder months. Change your oil and filters, flush and refill coolant/antifreeze, and refill your windshield wiper fluid.

– every fluid in your vehicle will help it perform better during colder months. Change your oil and filters, flush and refill coolant/antifreeze, and refill your windshield wiper fluid. Visibility is Key -don't wait until the first snowfall to get a snowbrush and scraper for your car. And now is the time to put on a fresh set of windshield wipers.

-don't wait until the first snowfall to get a snowbrush and scraper for your car. And now is the time to put on a fresh set of windshield wipers. Pack an Emergency Kit – getting caught in a snowstorm doesn't just happen when traveling in the mountains. Whether you're sitting in a line due to a crash, waiting because a road is closed due to conditions, or sliding off and getting stuck, your kit may save your life. Be sure to have a first-aid kit, shovel, thermal blanket, and snacks.

Troopers say for all of these steps, get it done now while there is no snow in the forecast. Also, never ignore your check engine light.

CBS

"You do want to make sure that you are maintaining your vehicle and make sure that it is running smoothly," said Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. "If that check engine light is on, you want to make sure you are getting it checked out. Make sure there's not a bigger problem that could be underlying in the vehicle."

Troopers say to also make sure your cell phone is fully charged in case of emergencies. It is recommended to let someone know where you are going just in case.