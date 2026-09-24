Colorado drivers to detour around second weekend closure of I-70 at Kipling

The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for its second weekend closure around eastbound I-70 and Kipling. This comes after crews completed their westbound I-70 bridge deck repairs at Kipling last weekend.

Kipling was closed under I-70 during bridge repairs. CBS

Crews finished the first phase of the project about 29 hours ahead of schedule. The closure was expected to be in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday and reopened around 1 a.m. Monday.

The upcoming project is expected to last 83 hours, starting around 7 p.m. Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Crews will work continuously throughout the closure to complete bridge deck repairs, concrete work, paving and striping.

The I-70 interchange at Kipling. CBS

During these closures, CDOT says: