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Colorado drivers to detour around second weekend closure of I-70 at Kipling

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for its second weekend closure around eastbound I-70 and Kipling. This comes after crews completed their westbound I-70 bridge deck repairs at Kipling last weekend.

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Kipling was closed under I-70 during bridge repairs.  CBS

Crews finished the first phase of the project about 29 hours ahead of schedule. The closure was expected to be in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday and reopened around 1 a.m. Monday. 

The upcoming project is expected to last 83 hours, starting around 7 p.m. Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Crews will work continuously throughout the closure to complete bridge deck repairs, concrete work, paving and striping.

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The I-70 interchange at Kipling. CBS

During these closures, CDOT says: 

  • I-70 traffic will be diverted through the Kipling Street Interchange using the on- and off-ramps before returning to I-70 
  • Kipling Street will be closed in both directions at the interchange with no access to exit or enter I-70
  • A detour route will be in place via West 44th Avenue, Ward Road, West 58th Avenue/Ralston Road and Wadsworth Boulevard
  • A signed bicycle and pedestrian detour will be in place via Garrison Street
  • The Ward Road on-ramp to eastbound I-70 will be closed; detour via West 44th Avenue to Wadsworth Boulevard
  • Traffic delays of 30 minutes or more are expected
  • Garrison bridge work: On Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.  
  • I-70 traffic will be reduced to one lane on the bridge over Garrison Street at Mile Point 267.8
  • Two lanes on Garrison Street will be closed; one lane will remain open in each direction 
  • Motorists should plan ahead, allow extra time when traveling through the project area, or use alternate routes whenever possible

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