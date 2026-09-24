Colorado drivers to detour around second weekend closure of I-70 at Kipling
The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for its second weekend closure around eastbound I-70 and Kipling. This comes after crews completed their westbound I-70 bridge deck repairs at Kipling last weekend.
Crews finished the first phase of the project about 29 hours ahead of schedule. The closure was expected to be in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday and reopened around 1 a.m. Monday.
The upcoming project is expected to last 83 hours, starting around 7 p.m. Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Crews will work continuously throughout the closure to complete bridge deck repairs, concrete work, paving and striping.
During these closures, CDOT says:
- I-70 traffic will be diverted through the Kipling Street Interchange using the on- and off-ramps before returning to I-70
- Kipling Street will be closed in both directions at the interchange with no access to exit or enter I-70
- A detour route will be in place via West 44th Avenue, Ward Road, West 58th Avenue/Ralston Road and Wadsworth Boulevard
- A signed bicycle and pedestrian detour will be in place via Garrison Street
- The Ward Road on-ramp to eastbound I-70 will be closed; detour via West 44th Avenue to Wadsworth Boulevard
- Traffic delays of 30 minutes or more are expected
- Garrison bridge work: On Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- I-70 traffic will be reduced to one lane on the bridge over Garrison Street at Mile Point 267.8
- Two lanes on Garrison Street will be closed; one lane will remain open in each direction
- Motorists should plan ahead, allow extra time when traveling through the project area, or use alternate routes whenever possible