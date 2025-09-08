Watch CBS News
Colorado driver mistakes gas for brake pedal and smashes into building, deputies say

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said a Colorado driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and accidentally smashed into a business. It happened on Sunday morning near County Line Road and South University Boulevard.

car-into-building-1-dougco-so-tweet.jpg
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said a driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and accidentally smashed into a business on Sunday morning.  Douglas County

According to investigators, the 53-year-old woman accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake pedal. Fortunately, no one was injured. 

car-into-building-2-dougco-so-tweet.jpg
The driver crashed into the dental office on Sunday morning near County Line Road and South University Boulevard. Douglas County

Douglas County deputies said that despite part of the building being deemed unusable, the business remained open and operated as normal. 

