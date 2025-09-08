Colorado driver mistakes gas for brake pedal and smashes into building, deputies say

Colorado driver mistakes gas for brake pedal and smashes into building

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said a Colorado driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and accidentally smashed into a business. It happened on Sunday morning near County Line Road and South University Boulevard.

According to investigators, the 53-year-old woman accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake pedal. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The driver crashed into the dental office on Sunday morning near County Line Road and South University Boulevard. Douglas County

Douglas County deputies said that despite part of the building being deemed unusable, the business remained open and operated as normal.