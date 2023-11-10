Colorado driver charged after middle school student struck, killed on the way to school
Police in Littleton have charged the driver who struck and killed a Euclid Middle School student on the way to school last month. Beth Ann Hutchinson is facing charges of careless driving resulting in death in the deadly crash that killed 13-year-old Liam Stewart.
Liam was struck and killed while on his bicycle on the way to school on Oct. 17. Littleton police said the crash happened at the intersection of South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Drive near Euclid Middle School.
At the time of the crash, police said Hutchinson, 39, stayed on the scene.
