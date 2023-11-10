Watch CBS News
Colorado driver charged after middle school student struck, killed on the way to school

Middle school student bicycling to class was struck, killed by vehicle in Littleton
Police in Littleton have charged the driver who struck and killed a Euclid Middle School student on the way to school last month. Beth Ann Hutchinson is facing charges of careless driving resulting in death in the deadly crash that killed 13-year-old Liam Stewart

Liam was struck and killed while on his bicycle on the way to school on Oct. 17. Littleton police said the crash happened at the intersection of South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Drive near Euclid Middle School. 

The scene in Littleton where a middle school student on a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle.  CBS

At the time of the crash, police said Hutchinson, 39, stayed on the scene. 

