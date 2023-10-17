Middle school student bicycling to class was struck, killed by vehicle in Littleton
A middle school student in Littleton was struck and killed on the way to school on Tuesday morning. Littleton police said it happened at the intersection of South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Drive near Euclid Middle School.
The victim was a student at the middle school. The driver stayed on the scene.
There has not been an update on possible charges.
