Middle school student bicycling to class was struck, killed by vehicle in Littleton

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A middle school student in Littleton was struck and killed on the way to school on Tuesday morning. Littleton police said it happened at the intersection of South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Drive near Euclid Middle School. 

The scene in Littleton where a middle school student on a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle.  CBS

The victim was a student at the middle school. The driver stayed on the scene. 

There has not been an update on possible charges.  

Jennifer McRae

First published on October 17, 2023 / 5:12 PM

