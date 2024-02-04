DACA renewal delays threaten livelihood of "Dreamers" in Colorado and across the country

Colorado is joining a growing list of states fighting attempts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program. The potential end of a program like this could be putting the status of thousands of "Dreamers" at risk.

CBS

Twenty three attorneys general, including Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, are now standing against a decision out of Texas that called the program unauthorized.

An online petition on Change.org has over 5,000 signatures urging the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to expedite processing DACA applications especially for those over 100 days old.

It has been an issue leaving countless Dreamers and their status in this country in limbo.

Monserrat Macias is one of many Dreamers who came to the U.S. as a little girl and now has to apply for a DACA renewal every two years to be able to live and work in the U.S.

"Usually, it takes anywhere from two to three months, but it's been quite a bit of time now," said Macias.

Macias applied for her renewal at the end of August last year and she did not get approved until February of 2024. To be exact, it took 154 days for her renewal to be approved -- nearly six months.

"It is just a period of uncertainty, and I was like checking the portal every single day to see if there was a decision made," said Macias.

When her DACA expired so did her work permit and driver's license. She followed protocol, applying five months before her DACA even expired, but it didn't lessen the waiting period.

"I have my business, so I'm not really going to get fired from anywhere, but I still have that uncertainty of not having a license or ID," said Macias.

As a small business owner, Macias also helps others with DACA applications.

"It is really weird because I've helped certain people and they've gotten approvals within two weeks," said Macias.

It is luck Maria Ovando hopes to have when she applies this month, also five months before her DACA expires.

"I'm coming up on seven years with my current employer, if I don't get it on time, I basically lose my job," said Ovando.

CBS

According to the USCIS, the reason for the delays continues to be backlog, which is why it might be taking longer to process applications.

Edelina Burciaga, an assistant professor of sociology at CU Denver, says these delays might continue for a few months.

"I think the delays are probably longer than they have been in previous years, but delays have always been a challenge for DACA recipients," said Burciaga.

There's also an added workload with USCIS resources being stretched to process thousands of people each month at the Southern border.

DACA recipients just don't want to be forgotten.

"They have a lot of applications coming in right now and unfortunately, we DACA recipients are just going to have to wait and see," said Ovando.



But that waiting period usually has consequences that could affect the livelihood of those waiting.

"Obviously I have bills to pay, and I will have to think about how I'm going to survive," said Ovando.

Despite people sharing they are experiencing longer wait times, USCIS's website says otherwise showing a one-month processing time in DACA renewals.