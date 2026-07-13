Eagle Scout candidate launches $15,000 campaign to protect Colorado Dragon Boat Festival equipment

Success in dragon boat racing depends on teamwork. Every paddler has a role, every stroke is synchronized, and every person helps move the team toward the finish line.

One Denver-area Eagle Scout candidate is now applying that same philosophy off the water.

George Washington High School sophomore Jensen Tsao is a member of both the local dragon boat team that competes in the annual Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in Denver and the Boy Scouts. For his Eagle Scout service project, he's tackling a problem that's been impacting the dragon boat community for years: damaged equipment caused by inadequate storage.

"Every year we find a bunch of equipment is damaged because we store a lot of it outside," Tsao said.

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The exposure to Colorado's weather has taken a costly toll.

"We've had to throw away a lot of damaged paddles, life jackets have to retire, and eight boats are unusable," he said.

To help preserve the organization's equipment for years to come, Tsao is raising $15,000 to purchase and outfit two 45-foot shipping containers. The containers will provide secure, long-term storage for boats, paddles, life jackets and other essential gear.

The project has proven to be one of his biggest challenges.

"One of my biggest problems has been fundraising. It's a really expensive project just given the magnitude of it," Tsao said.

Despite the financial hurdle, Tsao says the support he's received has kept him motivated.

"It's really nice to see the community rally around me. It's been super helpful, and I really appreciate it," he said.

Learn more about the fundraiser on the Colorado Dragon Boat website.