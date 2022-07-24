Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, a celebration of Asian culture, returns after 2 year Denver absence

A summer staple is officially back in Denver: Crowds raced to Sloan's Lake Park this weekend for the 20th annual Colorado Dragon Boat Festival.

"It's a beautiful day out, too. That's the best part," David Pham said exuberantly.

Pham told CBS4's Mekialaya White that visiting the festival, which was cancelled because of the pandemic, is one of the best parts of his year. He's been many times in the past.

"Between helping out with my church and the food vendor tents here or rowing out as part of the dragon boat community team," he recounted previous years.

He's a Colorado native and says the gathering is the perfect way to celebrate Asian culture.

"It's fantastic! Just growing up here in Colorado, we have several different communities. I grew up in the Aurora area, and that was my community. It was beautiful to see a central location where we all can join together, we don't have to drive 20, 30, 40 minutes to see each other."

And he says the most difficult part of attending is trying to squeeze in all the activities, from the food, shopping, to, of course, watching the vibrant boats out on the water.

"It's lively, the people and energy. If you haven't checked it out once, do it, and in five minutes here and you'll be back."