Colorado DMV issues fake temporary license plates warning

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit has issued a warning about fake temporary license plates. The DMV said the urgent warning comes amid a surge of fake temp tags.

Officials said that drivers caught using fraudulent tags face severe legal repercussions, including vehicle seizure, steep fines and potential jail time.

Investigators said they have identified a growing trend of drivers buying fake "print-at-home" tags from unverified online sellers to avoid vehicle registration fees and taxes.

The Aurora Police Department shows a fake temporary vehicle registration during a traffic stop. Aurora Police Department

"Our investigators are seeing more people attempt to bypass the law by printing their own plates or buying them from an unauthorized third party," MVIU's Agent in Charge Darin Icardi said in a statement. "While some may think they are simply avoiding fees, the reality is that the legal costs will catch up to you. We urge all drivers to protect themselves by obtaining tags only through official, legal channels."

Investigators said they are investigating the production of fake plates to combat the rise in fraudulent temporary tags and seeking criminal prosecution. They are also focusing on identifying and disabling websites that market illegal plates.

DMV said the only legitimate sources for temporary plates are local county motor vehicle offices or licensed, authorized automobile dealerships at the time of purchase. Investigators said this ensures that a vehicle is properly entered into the state's motor vehicle database, which provides legal protection for the owner and ensures the vehicle is properly insured.

Drivers can find information on how to properly register a vehicle or report suspicious tag sales at DMV's Vehicle Services page online.