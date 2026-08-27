Colorado deputy under investigation after Evergreen High School presentation brings complaints

A presentation at a Colorado high school about driving safety is drawing complaints from parents and students who say a Jefferson County deputy used threatening and inappropriate language while speaking to students.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple complaints about the presentation at Evergreen High School and is now conducting an internal investigation. The concerns came after the deputy spoke to students Wednesday about driving safety and what to do if they are pulled over by law enforcement.

According to multiple complaints, the deputy told students that an officer could point a pistol at someone's face if they acted inappropriately during a traffic stop. The comments upset some students and parents, particularly because EHS experienced a shooting last year.

A police officer responds to a shooting at Evergreen High School on September 10, 2025, in Evergreen, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

The JCSO also confirmed that the deputy involved in the presentation escorted students following the shooting at the high school last year.

In an email sent to parents and the EHS community Thursday, the school acknowledged the concerns and said students had been advised to act responsibly if pulled over.

The school also thanked students who quickly brought their concerns to administrators.

"Our team relayed the feedback and the need for a different approach," the school said in part. "The JCSO presenter adjusted the second presentation."

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In a statement in part, JCSO said, "The emails stated that the deputy was inappropriate and some of his statements were threatening during his presentation. Internal Affairs is investigating these reports, and the deputy is currently on duty."

The school said information about driving safety is important, but officials also recognize that students have different experiences with safety-related discussions and that sensitive topics need to be handled carefully.

Evergreen High School is seeking feedback from families as it considers how future community presentations should be handled.

The sheriff's office's internal investigation remains ongoing.