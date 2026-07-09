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Colorado deputies seize 40,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies discovered 40,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop last month. One suspect was arrested, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

According to deputies, they stopped a vehicle near South Lima Street and East Briarwood Avenue in Centennial on June 29.

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 Arapahoe County patrol deputies seized 40,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on June 29, 2026. Arapahoe County

They said the driver, Jesus Quintero, 23, was detained while K-9 Officer Rust conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of approximately 40,000 fentanyl pills.

Quintero was arrested and faces charges related to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

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