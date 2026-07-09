Colorado deputies seize 40,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies discovered 40,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop last month. One suspect was arrested, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

According to deputies, they stopped a vehicle near South Lima Street and East Briarwood Avenue in Centennial on June 29.

Arapahoe County patrol deputies seized 40,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on June 29, 2026. Arapahoe County

They said the driver, Jesus Quintero, 23, was detained while K-9 Officer Rust conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of approximately 40,000 fentanyl pills.

Quintero was arrested and faces charges related to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.