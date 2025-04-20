Watch CBS News
Colorado deputies investigating drive by shooting on Easter Sunday, three in custody

By Christa Swanson

Adams County deputies have taken three people into custody while investigating a drive-by shooting that left at least one person wounded.

Authorities received a report of shots fired around 2:17 p.m. in the area of E. 104th Avenue and Counter Drive. Deputies said one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Three people have reportedly been taken into custody, and deputies are reporting that there may be a second victim.

There are currently multiple scenes under investigation. Authorities have closed Brighton Road from 105th to the 10800 block of Brighton Road while authorities work the scene.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and anyone else who may have been involved. The sheriff's department asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at (303) 288-1535.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

