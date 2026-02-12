Colorado deputies track down "Charlie the Wallaby" seen running around Highlands Ranch neighborhood

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies recently received a perplexing call about a kangaroo on the run in a Highlands Ranch neighborhood. According to investigators, the little guy is actually "Charlie the Wallaby," who apparently is very well known and even has his own Instagram account.

Charlie made his way home and as one Douglas County sergeant put it, "I'm not going to lie, this is going to be the highlight of my year…"

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies are always ready, "no matter what hops their way."