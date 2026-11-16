Colorado deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect accused of striking child riding bicycle in Sterling Ranch

Deputies in Douglas County have arrested a hit-and-run suspect driver who investigators believe struck a child riding a bicycle in Sterling Ranch on Friday afternoon and then drove away. The child suffered serious injuries.

According to investigators, deputies rushed to the scene of the collision in the area of Middle Fork Street north of Eckley Street about 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 13. They said the child was riding in the northbound bike lane and wearing a helmet when a vehicle went into the bike lane, struck the child and then drove away.

The picture of the bicycle after the child riding it was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Sterling Ranch on Nov. 13. Douglas County

Deputies and traffic investigators said they worked to identify the vehicle and suspect wth the help of witness statements, physical evidence recovered at the scene, security footage and community tips. They said the information shared through the Douglas County Sheriff's Office social media channels helped generate leads from residents, which helped them locate the vehicle and identify the driver.

Deputies arrested Emily Nicholls the next day, Nov. 14. She was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

Emily Nicholls Douglas County

"This case highlights the exceptional teamwork between deputies, traffic investigators, and community members," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement. "Their collective efforts helped provide answers for this young victim and ensured accountability in this case."

Formal charges will be filed by the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. Investigators said speed is not a factor in this case.