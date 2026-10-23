Colorado Department of Transportation plans weekend closures on I-270, Highway 36 bridge over I-25

There are major closures for drivers who travel along I-270 through Adams County this weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the eastbound lanes of I-270 and Highway 36 over I-25 to work on the bridge from Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 26 at 6 a.m.

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CDOT says during this time, crews will be installing a new modular expansion joint on the bridge structure, including components used to safely absorb structural movements, while maintaining a continuous, smooth surface for traffic.

CDOT told CBS Colorado that I-270 is the only highway in Colorado to never receive a major upgrade, and this highway has been in existence since 1965. Now, CDOT says the work is underway, and their crews need a safe area to work.

"We are keeping the traveling public and motorists safe," said CDOT spokesperson Maddie Garbalagtys. "We are preventing them from driving through the area and getting this work done as efficiently as possible."

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While the work is underway, there are detours in place. These include:

Eastbound US 36 and I-270 traffic will exit onto southbound I-25, then use the right two lanes to take exit 214A, and merge onto eastbound Interstate 70.

Eastbound US 36 traffic entering northbound I-25 will turn left onto N. Federal Boulevard (US Highway 287), turn right onto West 120th Avenue (CO Highway 128), and turn left to enter northbound I-25.

CDOT said there is a chance crews could finish the project early. CBS Colorado will update the article as we learn more.