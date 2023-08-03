Watch CBS News
Colorado Department of Transportation prepares DUI enforcement as Sturgis Rally rides through Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Department of Transportation prepares for heightened DUI enforcement ahead of Sturgis Rally.

While thousands of motorcyclists gear up for a ride across state lines, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are uniting to keep impaired drivers and riders off the roads.

CDOT announces during Sturgis Rally, there will be a DUI enforcement period with an increase of safety patrols from Aug. 3-15. 

Last year, the agency says 308 DUI arrests were made during the same heightened enforcement period. 

"If you are planning to drink, you also need to plan a sober ride," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, CSP Chief. "We want Coloradans to enjoy summer activities but also remember to never drive impaired. Rally participants have a long ride ahead of them, and everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings at all times on the road."

CDOT's effort to curb impaired driving comes after the agency says 4,644 impaired crashes have happened overnight in the state since 2019. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on August 3, 2023 / 2:54 PM

First published on August 3, 2023 / 2:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

