Colorado Department of Transportation plow drivers stop suspect in police chase on I-70

Colorado Department of Transportation plow drivers came to the rescue when they stopped a police chase on Interstate 70.

Brendon Fooks is a suspect in connection with a robbery out of Lakewood, according to Idaho Springs Police Department. Officials said when an officer noticed a tail light out and a stolen license plate on the car he was driving, they gave chase, which an ISPD officer's dashcam caught on video.

Idaho Springs Police Department

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office and Gilpin County Sheriff's Office responded to assist. They said Fooks managed to continue to evade law enforcement until CDOT plow drivers became involved.

Michael Zamore, a supervisor with CDOT, said he noticed the chase because he was watching his crews working on snow removal that night.

"I radioed ahead to the plow drivers 'You got a high-speed chase headed your way, let's be careful, let's keep our eyes open," Zamore said. He readied his crews, should something happen.

Fooks reportedly made a U-turn and led the chase back to Floyd Hill, where Zamore had another crew waiting.

"I called the team and I asked 'em, 'Who is willing to help?' Because I wasn't going to tell anyone to do anything they didn't wanna do. They were all immediately willing to help," Zamore said. "They all bought in, they were all ready to bring this to a safe closure."

The plow crews positioned themselves three wide on the eastbound lanes of Floyd Hill and along with police and deputies, were able to box in Fooks and force him to stop.

"We just happened to have been at the right place right time so we didn't really have time to think, it just happened," plow driver Henry Hinkle said. He remembered the moments leading up to their catch, shouting, "Here they come, let's close it up!"

It's not the first time a CDOT plow driver has done something like this. Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck said that, while his officers weren't counting on the assist, it didn't surprise him that they received it.

Idaho Springs Police Department

"We would like to recognize those three drivers and we are going to do that in the future," Buseck said.

The Idaho Springs Police Department says Fooks was arrested on former warrants in connection with the Lakewood robbery. He is facing additional charges of vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and displaying fictitious license plates.