Across Colorado and the Denver metro area, expect a hot and dry Labor Day weekend

Hot and dry weather is expected for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The heat returns ahead of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected with dry conditions across the entire state. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 MPH through the evening.

The same trend is expected on Saturday, dry across the state with highs in the 80s and 90s. Winds will once again be breezy at times, gusting up to 20 MPH.

By Sunday and Monday, temperatures remain above average with an overall dry pattern. Fire weather concerns will be elevated given an increase in wind potential. Please use extra caution as you fire up the grill to enjoy the lovely holiday weekend weather.