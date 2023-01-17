Winter storm on track to cause major impacts in Colorado and Denver Tuesday night and Wednesday

A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area and all of northeast Colorado starting Tuesday evening. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult starting with the tail end of the Tuesday evening commute. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS

The center of the storm was moving from California into Arizona Tuesday morning which puts it behind schedule compared to what was previously expected. The slower pace of the storm combined with a path that will likely be farther south through northern New Mexico means the potential for even heavier snow across northeast Colorado.

The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.

CBS

Even higher totals are possible along the I-76 and I-70 corridors on the Eastern Plains. Communities like Sterling, Akron, Wray, Limon, and Burlington could see up to 16 inches of snow although most areas will get less.

CBS

There will be enough snow combined with wind gusts up to 40 mph to cause road closures on the plains and extremely slow travel in the Denver metro area.

Temperatures will also remain relatively warm for a storm in January. That means heavy, wet, spring-style snow again similar to what fell along the Front Range during the week after Christmas. That storm officially brought Denver 7.1 inches of snow. This storm could bring up to twice that amount to parts of the metro area.