Top Colorado Democrats criticize President Joe Biden for pardoning son Hunter Biden

Some Colorado leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement that he will issue a pardon for his son Hunter Biden. It's a major reversal in the final weeks of his presidency after he repeatedly pledged not to pardon his son.

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, posted on the social media platform X, "While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden's natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President's son."

ARVADA, CO - SEPTEMBER 14: President Joe Biden, right, has a laugh with Colorado Governor Jared Polis before making remarks during a press conference on the grounds of National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on September 14, 2021 in Arvada, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado at the U.S. Capitol, posted on X, "President Biden's decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans' faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser reacted to Bennet's post, "Agree with @SenatorBennet. The power to pardon should be used according to principles that promote fairness, justice, and trust in our system of government."

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District, posted on X, "The Hunter Biden pardon was a mistake. I sympathize with a father's love, especially in a family that has experienced so much personal tragedy. I also understand the legal arguments in favor of a pardon. But Presidential pardons are never judged solely on the merits of the case, particularly when it involves a family member. Presidents hold enormous power and responsibility and must be held to a higher standard. They must instill trust and promote the American people's faith in their democracy. And right now, upholding the fabric of our democracy is one of our most important tasks."

Rep. Lauren Boebert also posted on X, "Is this the "privilege" we're heard so much of?"

Hunter Biden was convicted in June of three separate felony charges related to his purchase of a revolver in 2018 when he was battling an addiction to illegal drugs, which he lied about on paperwork to obtain the gun. He also pleaded guilty to nine tax evasion charges in a separate case in September.