Colorado cyclist who survived hit-and-run pleas for public to identify driver: "He didn't care"

A woman who survived a hit-and-run is now grappling with major injuries and the knowledge that the person who hurt her is still out there.

Just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, Cynthia Geving was biking home from the Parker Safeway, where she works.

"As I usually do on the sidewalk, I never ride in the street and I had an upgraded light for my eBike," said Geving.

It's a route she's taken countless times, but this time, she never made it across Parker Road.

"I ended up pushing the light to go and going across the street when I had the little walking man and the green light," said Geving.

Geving remembers an instant of terror, but nothing after that.

"I remember looking to my left and going 'oh!' He was maybe two feet from me. It was when I realized he was gonna hit me," said Geving.

Geving woke up in the hospital, with a fractured leg, shattered shoulder, broken neck and a brain bleed.

Courtesy / Cynthia Geving

Parker police say a car turning left onto Parker Road hit Geving and left her there

"He didn't care, you know?" said Geving.

Over a month later, the driver hasn't been caught.

Minutes before he hit Geving and sped away, the suspect stopped at a Circle K gas station at the same intersection and was captured on security camera. The video shows his face and his car, although no license plate was captured. Now the police, and Geving, are hoping those grainy images will lead to him being caught.

"From those photos, we could for sure confirm it was a late model dark blue or black four-door sedan. At the time of the accident, the passenger (side) right rear hubcap was missing," said Josh Hans with the Parker Police Department.

"I just hope they catch him and if anyone sees him out there or knows him, please. Please. Cause this is financially hard and physically hard and emotionally hard," said Geving.

Geving is now in a wheelchair and will have to learn to walk again. She can't work and is running out of money to pay for rent and medical care.

"I really didn't prepare for a tragedy like this," said Geving.

She's since started an online fundraiser.

Now she prays for things she once took for granted.

"Just be able to go back to work. Cause I like to work. And save my house. Just survive," said Geving.

The Parker Police Department released photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

Parker Police Department

Parker Police Department

If you recognize either, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Submit a tip online at https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.