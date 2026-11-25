Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing hiker days after his solo summit of Humboldt Peak. The 31-year-old man had shared his hiking plan with his family and crews credit that with assisting them in quickly locating his vehicle.

Custer County Search & Rescue crews were deployed to search for a missing hiker after his solo summit of Humboldt Peak. Custer County Search & Rescue

It all started about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, when Custer County Search & Rescue were notified of the overdue hiker from Humboldt Peak in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness. Ground teams were deployed in the field that night with aerial support from Reach Air, and Flight for Life. His car was quickly located.

After that unsuccessful night search in winter conditions, additional search and rescue teams, along with aerial search crews, were fielded at 4 a.m. the next day.

Custer County Search & Rescue crews found the body of a missing hiker after his solo summit of Humboldt Peak. Custer County Search & Rescue

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 21 volunteer search and rescue members from multiple Colorado agencies, including ground search, technical teams, drone, K9 and operations, began their assignments. About six hours later, all teams were recalled after the hiker's body was found.

The Colorado Army National Guard discovered evidence of a deadly fall on the north side of Humboldt and the body was confirmed to be that of the missing hiker.

Custer County Search & Rescue joined other crews in the search for a missing hiker on Humboldt Peak. Custer County Search & Rescue

Crews said cell phone forensics and aerial support played a key role in being able to locate the approximate location of the fallen hiker.

Custer County Search & Rescue posted this message on social media, "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this hiker."