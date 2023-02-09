Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam that targeted 50 older adults
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser.
Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler.
The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022.
The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
