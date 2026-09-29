Colorado county plans ahead for water use through 2050 with focus on growth

Douglas County is making a plan for its water use decades into the future. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners adopted a long-term plan at a meeting on Monday night.

The plan aims to manage and maintain water resources until 2050. The idea is to make sure everyone continues to have access to safe water.

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The Douglas County Water Commission was formed three years ago to take a closer look at water supply and demand. The commission also integrated various utilities and districts to form one county-wide plan.

Douglas County said that, on average, 22 people move to the county every day and that the water supply needs to keep pace.

One focus is to understand risks and opportunities the county may face in the future, including future development.

The commission said this plan allows the county to prohibit or scrutinize developments that don't rely on sustainable water sources.

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"That is not a message against growth; it is an expectation that urban-level growth demonstrates a reliable, sustainable water supply," said one Douglas County Water Commissioner. "The most essential resource is water; if we're not planning, we're really failing in many respects."

The commission said current water resources are keeping up with demand. They are also focusing on a goal of having 70% of water coming from renewable sources.