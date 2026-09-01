Colorado Congresswoman introduces legislation to update Radiation Exposure Compensation Act

A long-standing piece of federal legislation could soon be updated and have a high impact on Colorado residents who live or have lived near nuclear facilities. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat representing Colorado's 7th Congressional District, helped introduce the Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act of 2026 alongside Republican Rep. James Moylan.

"This is a huge issue in Colorado. We are still dealing with the ramifications from Rocky Flats as well as in Fremont County for Cotter Mills," said Pettersen. "This radiation exposure for communities in making sure that we expand that timeline, but also making sure we are addressing the many types of cancers and diseases we've seen show up for people that unfortunately have not been compensated."

Rep. Brittany Pettersen CBS

If passed, the legislation would expand eligibility for residents in 57 Colorado zip codes to get compensation based on a list of eligible diseases and cancers and includes coverage for workers and residents known as "downwinders." The legislation can be found here. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Boulder County, has also signed on to the bill.

"Passing RECRA legislation would send an official message to these communities that 'hey, there is some real risk here, you need to pay attention and advocate for yourself," said Brittany Kelley, a breast cancer survivor and the founder of the Young Breast Cancer in Colorado Mapping Project. Kelley started posting on Facebook when she and her sister were both diagnosed with different, yet aggressive forms of breast cancer in early adulthood.

"I have now about 225 self-reported cases," Kelley said. "The average age of all the women who have submitted to my mapping cases is 37, which is very young. A geographical pattern started to be very distinct pretty much right away. There are certain streets and certain cul-de-sacs that have multiple cases."

Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act of 2026 CBS

Kelley says the information shared with her shows an increased rate of young women with breast cancer in northern Jefferson, Broomfield, and Boulder counties- neighborhoods near Rocky Flats.

"The data, to me, shows that I think it warrants some formal studies and some government attention," Kelley said. "That dot on a map doesn't just affect one person. It deeply affects their entire family and friends and everything. These communities are being really impacted, and that's a lot of people."

"When you're on the ground talking to people that live there, these are the stories you hear about how their families are impacted. The difficulties they've faced in actually qualifying for compensation," Pettersen said.

The bill needs to pass by the end of 2027 to avoid a lapse in coverage for other areas of the country.