Congressman Ken Buck says he is being evicted after refusing to vote for Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

Congressman Ken Buck, a Republican from Weld County, says his office in Windsor will soon be forced to move after receiving an eviction notice. Buck, a longtime resident of Weld County, received an eviction notice from his Water Valley office space.

A spokesperson for Buck said the eviction notice was given as a result of Buck's refusal to vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Buck also told reporters he received death threats due to his voting against Jordan for the position which would put Jordan second in line for the presidency.

Ken Buck (credit: CBS)

A group of constituents gathered outside of Buck's Windsor office on Friday to protest his votes of late. More than a dozen people held signs outside of the office, located next to the Pelican Lakes Golf Course, calling on Buck to vote for Jordan.

"Ken Buck is not listening to his constituents. He is not voting for Jim Jordan for speaker when the majority of people in his district want Jim Jordan," said Richard Wons, a resident in Windsor. "We are here to let him know you need to do what the people ask you to do, what the people want. That is what any politician should do."

The group, which included one man who is challenging Buck for his seat, spoke with staff during the protest. They asked the staff why Buck wouldn't join a majority of Republicans in the house who supported Jordan for speaker.

Wons said he voted for Buck in each election, but said his support may no longer be there.

CBS

"Kevin McCarthy was ousted because he made promises that he didn't keep. Now, we believe Jim Jordan will keep those promises and Ken Buck isn't voting for him," Wons said.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the company that owns and operates the office space Buck's office is located in. Those with The Water Valley Company did not immediately respond to requests for interview on the accusations made by Buck's office. This story will be updated if and when a comment is received.

While many gathered outside of Buck's office in opposition to his voting record of late, others say a silent majority of residents support Buck.

"I think most people like Ken and support Ken, he tries to do his best for us," said Mark Gebhardt, a constituent from Windsor.

Gebhardt counter-protested by holding a sign in support of Buck. Those who were against Buck had a short conversation with him, even thanking him for standing for his beliefs, even if they didn't align with theirs.

CBS

"There is more than one side to the (speaker vote) story," Gebhardt said. "Getting evicted from an office and getting death threats all because of a vote you make, if that is the kind of response that followers of Jim Jordan get, I don't think he would be good in that position."

After the protest completed it was announced Jim Jordan would no longer seek the speaker position, leaving Republicans once again searching for their next leader.

Wons said he wasn't aware of the death threats that Buck was receiving, but did say Buck should make sure he is acting in the best interest of his voters.

"The only threat that I am aware of is that Ken Buck has received is you are going to get ousted from Congress if you don't do what the people say," Wons said.