The proposed Hillcamp development aims to bring 343 homes to the Lone Tree Bluffs. They sit west of I-25, south of RidgeGate Parkway and north of McArthur Road.

Proposed Hillcamp development area in Lone Tree CBS

Many neighbors have spoken out against the development since it was proposed.

Lone Tree leaders were expected to vote Tuesday night on extending Cabela Drive to provide access to that development.

Hundreds of passionate neighbors turned out — so many that Lone Tree had to host this meeting in the Arts Center.

Nearly five hours in, city council was still discussing two items of critical infrastructure that would serve the proposed Hillcamp development.

"We believe the city should prioritize the citizens that live here, not development," said Raul Guadarrama, who lives in the The Retreat. "We believe that there's a ton of information missing."

"I think the city should deny the application, and they should ask the developer to do their homework," said neighbor Karen Ament, who lives in Surrey Ridge.

As city council heard applications for critical infrastructure to serve the proposed Hillcamp development, dozens of neighbors spoke out against the proposed development.

The 343 homes that Hillcamp could bring to Lone Tree's bluffs weren't on the city council agenda, but a road and pump station that would serve the development were.

"It just is backwards that they're considering a pump station without the houses being approved," Ament said.

Rampart Range Metro District is applying to extend Cabela Drive up the bluff to create a new road called "Hillcamp Trail," providing access for the Hillcamp neighborhood.

While the developer owns that residentially zoned land, the road would go through Lone Tree-owned open space, where the developer has a utility and roadway easement.

"We literally are one of two homes that are going to be next to this road," Guadarrama said.

Neighbors raised concerns about the slope of the road, citing a recent landslide in the area, the cause of which is still the subject of litigation.

"We're concerned about the safety of, you know, my home, my family, and obviously sort of our broader neighborhood," Guadarrama said. "We actually live on a hill that actually failed in 2024 and 2025. So right next to where this road is going up to that proposed development, a hill failed, and it was very close to one of our neighbors' homes."

Many are worried about safe egress for surrounding neighbors.

"Is this road as it is planned today, you know, safe enough in the long term?" Guadarrama said.

"One way in, one way out for 343 proposed homes," Ament said. "Our small community, we exit through a tunnel and an underpass, and they're going to send 343 homes out either in front of or behind us in event of the wildfire."

Metro District President Keith Simon says South Metro Fire Rescue supports the road that the project meets all requirements and numerous geotechnical studies have been done.

"There has been so much geotechnical work done on this road and the safety of it," Simon said.

During the meeting, Rampart was also seeking approval for a water pump station that would bring water from Reuter-Hess to the Hillcamp development.

The developer says water for the development has long been planned to come from Parker Water and Sanitation District.

"It's easy to say, 'Well, there's going to be enough water,' but there really is no evidence saying that there will be enough water," Ament said.

Ament could not answer how much water would be used by the Hillcamp development.

The developer, which Simon describes as a "joint venture entity," has created a website with project information and FAQs.

"We're not saying don't develop the land. We're saying develop it responsibly. We're saying meet the codes, do the studies, make sure that the people who are here already aren't in danger," Ament said.

"We understand why the neighbors are opposed to Hillcamp happening, but the facts are that that is private property that was zoned 26 years ago for residential development," Simon said. "This road project shouldn't be as controversial as it has become. It's a pretty straightforward project. We've been working on it for over a decade. I think it's just gotten wrapped up with opposition to the neighborhood, which is unfortunate."

Simon said he's never experienced such opposition to a project.

Numerous groups of locals have mobilized and formed in response to the project, including Save the Lone Tree Bluffs and Save Surrey Ridge.

Last year, CBS Colorado interviewed Tara Meekma, who created the Save the Bluffs group. Since then, Meekma was elected to Lone Tree City Council. During the meeting, she questioned Simon about claims that the recent landslide was caused by a waterline break. Simon clarified he said the landslide was "related to," not "caused by," a waterline break, and admitted the cause was still under litigation.

Neighbors also voiced concerns in Tuesday's meeting about the larger Hillcamp development, including worrying about wildlife migration, impact to trails and traffic.

"Whenever there's an accident on I-25, our streets and the streets of our neighbors just get flooded with traffic that is trying to go off ramp," Guadarrama said. "Long-term, we don't think there's been enough work done to actually guarantee that traffic won't be a big issue."

A date has not been set for the actual Hillcamp development to be voted on.

If tonight's two items were approved, they would be contingent upon approval of that plan.