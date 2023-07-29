Comics store hit by one burglar then another in Boulder: "It's so annoying and petty"

A Boulder comics store has put out a warning to other similar retailers in Colorado of an overnight theft of about $13,000 worth of comics in a lightning-quick overnight burglary.

"They exactly knew what they want and how to get it and how to get in and out very, very quickly," said Wayne Winsett, owner of Time Warp Comics.

The thief was in and out in about two minutes, arriving and leaving in what looks to be a white Acura RDX of 2016-2018 vintage.

"We had a Spider Man 300 in there that was graded as a 9.8 so it was a beautiful, beautiful copy. Perfect condition," said Winsett.

CBS

It was valued at $6200. There were other valuable comics as well, including a Spider-Man #11 signed by Stan Lee, worth $1600.

RELATED: Parking in and around DIA a growing hot spot for thieves

All were taken from a case in the front of the store after the burglar broke the glass in the front door in the overnight robbery at the 28th Street store.

"Comics are a real commodity. Like into stocks they hold their value and can appreciate quite a bit," said Winsett.

CBS

He fears they might be sold on the web and adds that busy police in another town or state may have little time to go after them.

RELATED: Arapahoe County gun shop robberies caught on video

He has run the store for 39 years in a labor of love. Lately he has not been drawing a paycheck as he keeps things going.

CBS

After the burglar broke the door, stole and left, another person came by and rather than calling police, added to the loss. The second burglar came through the door and went to the counter stealing cash that remained in the store.

"It is part of what happens in retail nowadays. It happens to everybody," said Winsett of what he feels is a worsening situation with crime and punishment.

"It's so annoying and petty," said a young customer named Harriet who arrived at the store with a friend.

The two found a love of comics during the pandemic when some others believes Winsett, found crime.

"It's a sad state of affairs in society right now and it seems to have me anyway have increased since the pandemic started," he said.