Colorado students encouraged to take advantage of free college application days

Colorado students planning to attend college will soon have the opportunity to apply to certain schools for free. Free Application Days is a statewide initiative to remove financial barriers for students pursuing higher education.

All 31 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as some private schools, will waive application fees for Colorado residents applying to undergraduate programs. That includes associate and bachelor's programs, certificates and other eligible credentials.

"Colorado Free Application Days encourages more students and learners to take the next step towards a successful education and career journey. Last year, more than 70,000 Coloradans submitted an application, saving Coloradans $2.4 million in application fees," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. "I encourage all Coloradans considering college or career training to take advantage of Free Application Days and explore options, submit applications for free, and move closer to achieving their goals."

Colorado residents who are first-time freshmen, transfer students, returning students or students seeking a second bachelor's degree are eligible. Fee waivers are not available to students in graduate-level programs.

Students must submit applications within a three-day window, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22.

Polis says students should start their applications before the window opens, as most platforms let applicants save their progress before the free period begins. Any required essays, transcripts and letters of recommendation should be ready by the application period.

Some schools require a code to apply for free. Others use a drop-down menu where students must select the correct option, and some have no fees year-round. A list of participating schools and individual instructions for each on how to apply for free is available here.

Participating Private Colleges and Universities

Community, Two-Year and Technical Colleges

The following community, two-year, and technical colleges have no application fee required. Additionally, applying is free year-round!