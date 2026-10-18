Colorado students encouraged to take advantage of free college application days
Colorado students planning to attend college will soon have the opportunity to apply to certain schools for free. Free Application Days is a statewide initiative to remove financial barriers for students pursuing higher education.
All 31 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as some private schools, will waive application fees for Colorado residents applying to undergraduate programs. That includes associate and bachelor's programs, certificates and other eligible credentials.
"Colorado Free Application Days encourages more students and learners to take the next step towards a successful education and career journey. Last year, more than 70,000 Coloradans submitted an application, saving Coloradans $2.4 million in application fees," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. "I encourage all Coloradans considering college or career training to take advantage of Free Application Days and explore options, submit applications for free, and move closer to achieving their goals."
Colorado residents who are first-time freshmen, transfer students, returning students or students seeking a second bachelor's degree are eligible. Fee waivers are not available to students in graduate-level programs.
Students must submit applications within a three-day window, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22.
Polis says students should start their applications before the window opens, as most platforms let applicants save their progress before the free period begins. Any required essays, transcripts and letters of recommendation should be ready by the application period.
Some schools require a code to apply for free. Others use a drop-down menu where students must select the correct option, and some have no fees year-round. A list of participating schools and individual instructions for each on how to apply for free is available here.
|Institution Application Website
2026 Instructions will be updated early to mid 2026 - please check back.
Fee Waiver Instructions
|Adams State University(opens in new window)
|No application fee is required; applying is free year-round!
|Colorado Community Colleges
|All Colorado community colleges are free to apply.
|Colorado Mesa University(opens in new window)
CMU application: The fee will automatically be waived when you submit your application.
Common Application: Students will see the following prompt: Are you eligible for a CMU application fee waiver through one of the following? Choose Colorado Free Application Day in the dropdown.
|Colorado School of Mines(opens in new window)
Mines' Golden Application - for First-Year and Transfer Applicants: No special steps are required for Colorado residents to qualify for Colorado Free Applications days.
Common Application - for First-Year Applicants: Within the Mines Member Questions section, you'll see this required prompt:
Do you intend to use one of these school-specific fee waivers?
Select CO Free Application Day (CO residents only) from the drop-down menu.
Colorado State University
CSU Freshmen/First-Year Application(opens in new window)
The CSU Application is FREE for Colorado students who:
Common Application - for Freshman/First-Year Applicants:
Are you eligible for a CSU application fee waiver through one of the following affiliations?
CSU Application – for Transfer & Second Bachelor Applicants:
CSU also honors fee waiver requests for active duty/veteran/national guard/reservists and anyone who requests a waiver based on financial need (it can take 15+ minutes for the fee waiver to reflect on your record).
|Colorado State University Global(opens in new window)
|When requested, enter the promo code FREEAPPDAY during the application process. Once entered, the application fee will automatically be waived.
|Colorado State University Pueblo(opens in new window)
|Enter the code FreeAppDayCO on the Fee Waiver page of the application.
|Fort Lewis College(opens in new window)
|Applicants applying via our FLC application(opens in new window) or the Common App will use the code FREEAPPDAYSCO.
Metropolitan State University of Denver(opens in new window)
Metropolitan State University of Denver (continued)(opens in new window)
|MSU Denver Roadrunner application (open to all students):
No application fee is required; applying is free year-round!
Common Application (for freshman/first-year and transfer applicants):
University of Colorado Boulder
CU Boulder First-Year Application(opens in new window)
Common Application (for first-year applicants)
Within the CU Boulder Member Questions section, you'll see this required prompt:
You will then see another required field: Please provide your University of Colorado Boulder fee waiver code here. Enter "FreeAppDaysCO" in the field provided. Your fee will be waived as long as you are a resident of Colorado and you submit your completed Common App, Common App personal essay and one short answer question during Free Application Days.
CU Boulder Transfer Application: No special steps are necessary for Colorado residents to qualify for Colorado Free Application Days; your fee will automatically be waived when you submit your application during Free Application Days. Please allow 1-2 business days for the fee waiver to go into effect after submitting your application.
University of Colorado Denver
Milo's App: On the application page titled Welcome, enter FreeAppDaysCO in the application fee waiver code box. As long as you submit on October 20 - 22, 2026 and you are a Colorado resident, you will see the payment waived in your application portal within 24 hours.
Common Application: Within the University of Colorado Denver Member Questions section, answer these two questions like this: Do you intend to use a school-specific fee waiver? Answer: Yes Please provide your University of Colorado Denver fee waiver code here. Answer: FreeAppDaysCO Your fee will be waived as long as you submit your completed Common App and Member Questions on October 20 - 22, 2026.
University of Colorado Colorado Springs(opens in new window)
UCCS Freshman and Transfer Application
Applying with the Common Application:
|University of Northern Colorado(opens in new window)
UNC Bear Application:
Enter a valid UNC app fee waiver code: Answer: FREEAPPDAYCO
Common Application:
|Western Colorado University(opens in new window)
Western Application(opens in new window) (for First-year and Transfer applicants):
WCU Common Application(opens in new window) (for First-year applicants only):
Participating Private Colleges and Universities
|Institution Application Website
2026 Instructions will be updated early to mid 2026 - please check back.
Fee Waiver Instructions
|Adams State University(opens in new window)
|No application fee is required; applying is free year-round!
|Colorado Community Colleges
|All Colorado community colleges are free to apply.
|Colorado Mesa University(opens in new window)
CMU application: The fee will automatically be waived when you submit your application.
Common Application: Students will see the following prompt: Are you eligible for a CMU application fee waiver through one of the following? Choose Colorado Free Application Day in the dropdown.
|Colorado School of Mines(opens in new window)
Mines' Golden Application - for First-Year and Transfer Applicants: No special steps are required for Colorado residents to qualify for Colorado Free Applications days.
Common Application - for First-Year Applicants: Within the Mines Member Questions section, you'll see this required prompt:
Do you intend to use one of these school-specific fee waivers?
Select CO Free Application Day (CO residents only) from the drop-down menu.
Colorado State University
CSU Freshmen/First-Year Application(opens in new window)
The CSU Application is FREE for Colorado students who:
Common Application - for Freshman/First-Year Applicants:
Are you eligible for a CSU application fee waiver through one of the following affiliations?
CSU Application – for Transfer & Second Bachelor Applicants:
CSU also honors fee waiver requests for active duty/veteran/national guard/reservists and anyone who requests a waiver based on financial need (it can take 15+ minutes for the fee waiver to reflect on your record).
|Colorado State University Global(opens in new window)
|When requested, enter the promo code FREEAPPDAY during the application process. Once entered, the application fee will automatically be waived.
|Colorado State University Pueblo(opens in new window)
|Enter the code FreeAppDayCO on the Fee Waiver page of the application.
|Fort Lewis College(opens in new window)
|Applicants applying via our FLC application(opens in new window) or the Common App will use the code FREEAPPDAYSCO.
Metropolitan State University of Denver(opens in new window)
Metropolitan State University of Denver (continued)(opens in new window)
|MSU Denver Roadrunner application (open to all students):
No application fee is required; applying is free year-round!
Common Application (for freshman/first-year and transfer applicants):
University of Colorado Boulder
CU Boulder First-Year Application(opens in new window)
Common Application (for first-year applicants)
Within the CU Boulder Member Questions section, you'll see this required prompt:
You will then see another required field: Please provide your University of Colorado Boulder fee waiver code here. Enter "FreeAppDaysCO" in the field provided. Your fee will be waived as long as you are a resident of Colorado and you submit your completed Common App, Common App personal essay and one short answer question during Free Application Days.
CU Boulder Transfer Application: No special steps are necessary for Colorado residents to qualify for Colorado Free Application Days; your fee will automatically be waived when you submit your application during Free Application Days. Please allow 1-2 business days for the fee waiver to go into effect after submitting your application.
University of Colorado Denver
Milo's App: On the application page titled Welcome, enter FreeAppDaysCO in the application fee waiver code box. As long as you submit on October 20 - 22, 2026 and you are a Colorado resident, you will see the payment waived in your application portal within 24 hours.
Common Application: Within the University of Colorado Denver Member Questions section, answer these two questions like this: Do you intend to use a school-specific fee waiver? Answer: Yes Please provide your University of Colorado Denver fee waiver code here. Answer: FreeAppDaysCO Your fee will be waived as long as you submit your completed Common App and Member Questions on October 20 - 22, 2026.
University of Colorado Colorado Springs(opens in new window)
UCCS Freshman and Transfer Application
Applying with the Common Application:
|University of Northern Colorado(opens in new window)
UNC Bear Application:
Enter a valid UNC app fee waiver code: Answer: FREEAPPDAYCO
Common Application:
|Western Colorado University(opens in new window)
Western Application(opens in new window) (for First-year and Transfer applicants):
WCU Common Application(opens in new window) (for First-year applicants only):
Community, Two-Year and Technical Colleges
The following community, two-year, and technical colleges have no application fee required. Additionally, applying is free year-round!
- Aims Community College(opens in new window)
- Arapahoe Community College(opens in new window)
- Community College of Aurora(opens in new window)
- Community College of Denver(opens in new window)
- Colorado Mountain College(opens in new window)
- Colorado Northwest Community College(opens in new window)
- Emily Griffith Technical College(opens in new window)
- Front Range Community College(opens in new window)
- Lamar Community College(opens in new window)
- Morgan Community College(opens in new window)
- Northeastern Junior College(opens in new window)
- Otero College(opens in new window)
- Pickens Technical College(opens in new window)
- Pikes Peak State College(opens in new window)
- Pueblo Community College(opens in new window)
- Red Rocks Community College(opens in new window)
- Technical College of the Rockies(opens in new window)
- Trinidad State College