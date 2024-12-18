Second hiker in Colorado dies this week after falling from Flatirons

A second hiker died in the Flatiron area in Boulder County this week.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the body of a man was found Wednesday afternoon via a drone operated by the Boulder Emergency Squad.

Authorities believe the man was scrambling in the area of the third Flatiron. The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group said he fell around 75 feet to his death.

The RMRG performed a recovery operation to bring the man's body to the waiting Boulder County Coroner Investigator, who will notify his next of kin.

Earlier this week another man died after falling from the Boulder Flatirons. Authorities said there has been a sharp increase in the number of climbing deaths this year.