Hiker dies after falling from Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado

Man dies in fall from second Flatiron near Boulder

A man died after falling from the Boulder Flatirons this week. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office was contacted about an overdue hiker about 9 p.m. on Monday.

The 42-year-old man's friends said he was overdue on returning from a hike on the Second Flatiron just outside of Boulder. His friends said he was supposed to return home around dark. When he didn't return, they went looking for him and found his body on a rock ledge on the Second Flatiron.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder Parks and Open Space Rangers, Rocky Mountain Rescue group, American Medical response ambulance, Boulder Emergency Squad, and the Boulder County Coroner's Office responded and recovered the hiker's remains.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

