Colorado county reminds drivers to pull over for emergency vehicles because "It's the law"

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to pull over for emergency vehicles because "It's the law." The sheriff's office released video of a patrol vehicle with lights flashing trying to get through traffic on I-70, showing the challenges that first responders have experienced.

Clear Creek Sheriff's Deputy Justis Neal said he was trying to get to a life-threatening emergency when he got on the patrol vehicle's air horn and the public address system to tell the driver to "Move over!" He said it took almost 11 minutes to go seven miles with lights and sirens.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video showing emergency vehicles trying to get through traffic on I-70. Clear Creek County

The sheriff's office said no matter how gridlocked the road is, drivers must move out of the way for emergency vehicles using lights and sirens. The office posted to social media: If all responders are hindered by traffic, who is helping the patient? And what if - someday - that patient is you, or a loved one?

"Traffic, everyone coming home from the mountains on the weekend, it's still the law to move over when emergency vehicles are coming up behind you with lights and sirens," said Neal.

The sheriff's office said the drivers can and must cross the solid yellow line to allow an emergency vehicle to pass. Drivers will not be penalized for crossing the yellow line under these circumstances, according to the sheriff's office. Drivers are encouraged to move to the right for emergency vehicles to pass.