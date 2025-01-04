Colorado immigrants learn about their rights in the United States in a special class

Colorado immigrants learn about their rights in the United States

The Stampede nightclub in Aurora was less a bar and more of a school Saturday as immigrants from Latin American countries came to learn about their rights in the United States and the services available to them.

"It could be from giving a passport to giving their children dual citizenship, to labor rights, to immigration rights, to the services that we provide as a community for them to begin a business," said Frederico Bass, the Deputy Consul General of Mexico in Denver.

This "Conoce Tus Derechos" or "Know Your Rights" meeting was hosted by the consulates of Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Peru to answer questions their citizens in Colorado have. Especially when it comes to immigration.

"It is very important to know that we are here to protect and assist them," said Mora Maygodoy, Consul General of Guatemala in Denver.

The consul generals said that doesn't mean that these meetings help immigrants evade U.S. law or law enforcement. They are to inform Colorado's immigrants about their rights here in a foreign country.

"We are always acting under international law and under the U.S. law, and we will always respect that. But they have the rights, they have their duties, and we have a set of faculties that are bound by law," said Bass.

Immigration is a contentious topic these days, so the consul generals of Latin American countries here in Colorado say they understand why people may be nervous. But immigrants should not worry just yet, said Maygodoy. Instead, the consul generals say immigrants should know the laws of the United States and work with the consulates to make plans in case their situation changes.

"The message right now is not to be nervous. It is just to be prepared," said Maygodoy.

"We are here to serve and to help, to inform you," said Bass.