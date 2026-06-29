Colorado Christian reverend seeking asylum in the U.S. may be deported

A Christian reverend seeking asylum in the United States with no criminal history may be deported on Monday.

Edward Nalwamba is a Reverend at Resurrection Anglican Church in Greenwood Village, originally from Uganda, who sought asylum in the United States 25 years ago.

Resurrection Anglican Church in Greenwood Village CBS

The reverend's lawyer and his friends are trying to prevent his removal and have taken legal action. Sen. John Hickenlooper also visited Nalwamba on Sunday at the GEO detention facility in Aurora.

Nalwamba's community is also leaning on their faith. After Sunday service, friends of the reverend stayed to say one more prayer specifically for him.

"He's the most devout person I've ever met. He doesn't drink at all, ever. He hasn't used any kind of inappropriate language, ever. He's just a good, God-fearing man," said Steve Rider.

Nalwamba was arrested in September 2025 after an immigration check-in.

"Ron, my friend, called me and said, 'His car is in the driveway, but I don't know where he is,'" said Karen Rider.

Karen and Steve Rider say Reverend Nalwamba lived with them and was helping her take care of their 33-year-old son Gordon, who has severe cerebral palsy. Karen Rider says the reverend is considered a dissident by the government in Uganda.

"The police [in Uganda] have gone looking for him at the home that he left, and also another place where they thought he might be," said Karen Rider.

Edward Nalwamba CBS

She also says the reverend has no criminal record, a fact confirmed by his attorney. His attorney says his asylum was denied in 2010, and that he's complied with his order of supervision since then. They aren't sure why he was targeted for deportation, but they say he has suffered health problems during his nine months in federal custody, explaining that he came down with a case of pneumonia.

"I understand he's lost, like, 30 pounds, and he's so weak because he's so malnourished," said Karen Rider.

Attorneys for Nalwamba have filed a stay of removal and filed a motion to the Board of Immigration Appeals to reopen his asylum case.

CBS Colorado asked ICE for more information about the case and why Nalwamba is being deported, but they referred us to the White House. We asked the White House the same thing, and they referred us back to ICE.

His friends and congregants feel like all they can do now is pray that he is returned to them.

"He is very welcome to come back to us," said Karen Rider. "I think he would get strong again and we would go back to the way everything was."

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But they say Nalwamba is preparing for the worst.

"He is resigned to the will of God," said Father Phil Eberhart, who serves as the Rector/Sr. Pastor at Resurrection Anglican Church.

Eberhart says Anglican faith workers in Uganda have contacted him and told him they may be able to pick the reverend up and take him in if he is deported to Uganda.