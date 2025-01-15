Colorado businesses, influencers say TikTok ban could cost them

TikTok faces a possible ban in the U.S. later this month if a law that could require the social media app's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to part ways with the platform takes effect as scheduled on Jan. 19. With that ban, influencers and businesses in Colorado are concerned about what that means for their brands.

The Supreme Court on Jan. 11 heard arguments from government attorneys, who say TikTok poses a threat to U.S. national security, and from lawyers for the social media platform. Justices also heard arguments that banning the app could violate First Amendment rights.

Osmancan Gurdogan/Anadolu via Getty Images

"The bottom line, your honor, in this case, boils down to speech—what we're talking about is ideas," one attorney argued. "My friends on the other side, when you cut through everything else, are ultimately worried that the ideas on TikTok's platform could somehow manipulate Americans."

Another attorney argued that TikTok collects an unprecedented amount of personal data, affecting not only the 170 million American users but also their contacts who may not even be engaging on the platform.

Millions of users are anxiously awaiting the ruling, with influencers and business owners hoping the app won't be banned. TikTok has helped popularize businesses around the world, including in Denver, where many have built their following and even earned a living from the platform.

Chef TK, who opened TK's Surf & Turf Kitchen in 2020, credits TikTok for much of the restaurant's success. "TikTok has been the vehicle that has promoted us all across the nation," said Chef TK. "I've had customers come in from other countries - it's been instrumental in our growth."

The restaurant, known for its secret sauce and flashy plates, has gained a larger following not only on TikTok but across other social media platforms. Customers like Matt Gleason found TK's Surf & Turf on Instagram, but he remembers first discovering it through TikTok two years ago.

For influencers like Wendy Ortiz, a TikTok ban would mean working harder on other platforms. Ortiz, who makes money through live videos and sharing glimpses of her life, recently hit 2.6 million followers.

"I think most people are taking it as a joke because a (proposed) TikTok ban has happened before, but it is scary to think about losing your source of income," Ortiz said.

Chef TK, however, says that if the app is banned, content creators like himself will simply have to invest in other marketing strategies. "There are other apps like Instagram and Facebook, but the algorithm is different on Tiktok," he said.

According to TikTok, 92% of small businesses in Colorado say their sales increased after promoting their products and services on the app.