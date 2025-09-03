Colorado burglary suspect on the run, authorities ask community for help finding him

Authorities in Colorado are asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a burglary on Wednesday.

Clear Creek County deputies and police officers were called to the scene in the 5000-6000 block of CO Hwy 103 around 12:45 p.m. for what they said was a burglary in progress. The sheriff's department said the man fled on foot. They provided an update around 1:50 p.m. that the suspect headed south along Hwy 103 and is no longer in the area.

The sheriff's office said the man has a medium build and is wearing khaki camo pants and a green zip-up hoodie. He reportedly had a black balaclava covering his face.

Anyone who has seen the suspect is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (303) 980-7300 or email crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.