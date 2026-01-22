Colorado Bureau of Investigation takes lead into suspect shooting, police pursuit in Walsenburg

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting between officers and a suspect during a pursuit in Walsenburg in southern Colorado on Wednesday. According to investigators, the incident began shortly after 3 p.m. when Walsenburg Police Department officers and Huerfano County Sheriff's Deputies located a 43-year-old male suspect.

That suspect was wanted in an active, domestic violence-related arrest warrant out of Crowley County. Detectives in that county confirmed they were actively tracking the suspect's vehicle, a Toyota, and had informed local authorities based on a be on the lookout alert.

CBS

Investigators said officers and deputies located the suspect's vehicle at the TA Express Travel Center in Walsenburg. When they tried to take the suspect into custody, he drove away in his vehicle. During that incident, a Walsenburg police officer discharged their firearm.

Investigators said that's when a vehicle pursuit began with the suspect driving at a high rate of speed for several miles before the suspect pulled over and was taken into custody.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local medical facility for further evaluation. Investigators said when the suspect is released from medical care, he will be transported to the Huerfano County Detention Center.

According to investigators, no officers were injured.

The CBI is investigating the incident at the request of the Walsenburg Police Department.

Walsenburg is located about 160 miles south of Denver.