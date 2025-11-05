Colorado Bureau of Investigation, police investigate school threats in Rocky Ford, student arrested

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Rocky Ford Police have arrested a student who allegedly brought a gun to a school and the woman they say helped him get it.

Authorities said the investigation began when police received reports that a student at Rocky Ford Junior/Senior High School brought a firearm to a sporting event on Sept. 30 after receiving threats from another younger juvenile. Police said they have investigated the younger teen on two occasions, but found no credible threats to the school.

The CBI provided additional security to the school and interviewed witnesses, who said the 16-year-old was seen with a firearm on campus.

A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives K9 team searched the school, recovering ammunition and other pieces of evidence. Investigators determined there was no credible threat to the school, but continued analyzing evidence and conducting follow-up interviews.

Authorities said Rocky Ford resident Malena Gutierrez knowingly helped the teen gain access to the firearms. The CBI said they couldn't confirm that he had a firearm with him at the sporting event, but they determined there was enough evidence to charge the 16-year-old and Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is facing felony charges of unlawfully providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 16-year-old is facing two felony charges of possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon and possession of weapons by a previous offender. He's also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.