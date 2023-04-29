Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen out of Broomfield

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert Saturday morning for a teen last seen in Broomfield.

Authorities say, Vivian Sheely, was last seen Friday evening at approximately 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and black Converse shoes.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She was last seen near the 13000 block of King Circle as she is described as indigenous, standing 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds and reportedly affiliated with the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe of South Dakota.

Investigators say anyone with information on Sheely's whereabouts is to call 911 or contact Broomfield PD at 720-887-5201.