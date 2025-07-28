Watch CBS News
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert in hit-and-run with serious injuries

Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert in connection with a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious injuries. According to investigators, the crash happened on July 23 just before 11 p.m. at East Colfax Avenue and Emerson Street in Denver. 

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious injuries. They are looking for a 2006 dark blue GMC Yukon with Nevada license plate 1888B0.

Investigators said the driver of a dark blue 2006 GMC Yukon was involved in a hit-and-run accident where the victim was seriously injured. 

They are looking for that vehicle with Nevada license plate 1888B0 with faded paint on the hood. Investigators said there also may be damage to the front driver's side of the car. Investigators said that last number on the license plate is a zero. 

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has any information about the crash that occurred is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.

