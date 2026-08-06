Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for Cadillac Escalade in hit-and-run

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a Cadillac Escalade in a hit-and-run that caused serious injuries.

According to investigators, the 2023 black SUV with Colorado temporary license plate 8668753 was involved in a hit-and-run crash at East Arizona Avenue and South Milwaukee Street in Denver at 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

A 2023 black SUV with Colorado temporary license plate 8668753 was involved in a hit-and-run crash at East Arizona Avenue and South Milwaukee Street in Denver. CBI

The vehicle was driven by a female with brown hair. Investigators said the SUV had a broken windshield and heavy front-end damage.

A Medina Alert is an alert system in Colorado for hit-and-run crashes to make it easier to capture runaway drivers. It went into effect in December 2014.

Anyone who witnessed the crime is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.