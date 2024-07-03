Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for white 2022 GMC Sierra after hit & run

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for white 2022 GMC Sierra pickup
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for white 2022 GMC Sierra pickup 00:45

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a white 2022 GMC Sierra after a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist with serious injuries. Investigators said the driver of the pickup struck another vehicle and a male on a bicycle just after midnight on Tuesday.

medina-alert-2022-white-gmc-sienna.jpg
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a white 2022 GMC Sierra after a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist with serious injuries. CBI

The GMC did not remain at the crash scene in the 7200 block of West Yale Avenue in Denver. The truck was last seen traveling eastbound on W. Yale Avenue near the 7200 block. 

Investigators said the truck likely has damage to the passenger side and possibly to the front. 

The white 2022 GMC Sierra pickup has Colorado license plate CYT-Z04. 

Anyone who witnessed the crashes or sees the truck is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.