Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for white 2022 GMC Sierra after hit & run

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a white 2022 GMC Sierra after a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist with serious injuries. Investigators said the driver of the pickup struck another vehicle and a male on a bicycle just after midnight on Tuesday.

The GMC did not remain at the crash scene in the 7200 block of West Yale Avenue in Denver. The truck was last seen traveling eastbound on W. Yale Avenue near the 7200 block.

Investigators said the truck likely has damage to the passenger side and possibly to the front.

The white 2022 GMC Sierra pickup has Colorado license plate CYT-Z04.

Anyone who witnessed the crashes or sees the truck is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.