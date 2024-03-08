Colorado Bureau of Investigation finds manipulated data, incomplete results in DNA testing process

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the findings on Friday of an internal affairs investigation into a former CBI DNA scientist who has been accused of data manipulation of DNA test results. The internal investigation began in September of last year over what the CBI called "anomalies" in Yvonne "Missy" Woods' work.

According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that Woods had manipulated data in the DNA testing process and posted incomplete test results in some cases. Woods had been with the CBI for nearly 30 years.

The CBI said the discovery puts all of her work into question and the organization is currently reviewing all her previous work for "data manipulation to ensure the integrity of all CBI laboratory results." CBI said third-party investigative resources were brought in to protect the integrity of the inquiry.

"Public trust in our institutions is critical to the fulfillment of our mission," said CBI Director Chris Schaefer in a statement. "Our actions in rectifying this unprecedented breach of trust will be thorough and transparent."

The CBI is engaging in a comprehensive audit of all DNA analysis to ensure the accuracy and completeness of its catalog of records. The CBI said the audit is designed to ensure compliance with the CBI's policies and procedures and laboratory integrity.

A separate criminal investigation that began late last year in the Woods matter is still underway and the CBI said it continues to cooperate with law enforcement partners across Colorado.

During the audit and review process, CBI discovered indications that an analyst employed by the Weld County Sheriff's Office at the Northern Colorado Regional Forensic Laboratory may have also manipulated DNA testing data. CBI referred this case to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. The CBI said this case is separate from the Woods case.

Highlights and timelines from CBI's internal investigation can be found below:

Internal Investigation of Yvonne "Missy" Woods Highlights

The CBI Internal investigation, dated February 26, 2024, determined that Woods:

• Omitted material facts in official criminal justice records

• Tampered with DNA testing results by omitting some of those results

• Violated CBI's Code of Conduct and CBI laboratory policies ranging from data retention to quality control measures

In September 2023, CBI became aware that DNA sample testing performed by Yvonne "Missy" Woods, a 29-year veteran of the CBI crime lab, may have deviated from standard operating procedures.

On October 3, 2023, Woods was placed on administrative leave, and an internal investigation was initiated by CBI Director Chris Schaefer. Woods performed no additional laboratory work and retired on November 6, 2023.

As part of the internal investigation, CBI collaborated with members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to ensure independent evaluation of the scientific and technical issues involved.

From October 3, 2023 to present, CBI's Quality Management team has been reviewing all of Woods' work. At this time, 652 cases have been identified as affected by Woods' data manipulation between 2008 and 2023. A review of Woods' work from 1994 to 2008 is also underway.

CBI's DNA forensics team identified the following types of manipulation in Woods' work:

• Deleted and altered data that concealed Woods' tampering with controls

• Deleted data that concealed Woods' failure to troubleshoot issues within the testing process

• Failed to provide thorough documentation in the case record related to certain tests performed

These manipulations appear to have been the result of intentional conduct on the part of Woods.

The review did not find that Woods falsified DNA matches or otherwise fabricated DNA profiles. She instead deviated from standard testing protocols and cut corners, calling into question the reliability of the testing she conducted. According to CBI's policies and procedures, Woods should have conducted additional testing to ensure the reliability of her results in these affected cases. The CBI has a high degree of confidence in its analysts and laboratory integrity and the level of ongoing scrutiny is high.

Based on the results of this investigation, CBI is evaluating and implementing process and procedural changes that will enhance the integrity of its testing processes and their results. CBI will provide more information regarding these changes once this process is complete.