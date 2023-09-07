Buffs gear in demand after strong start for football team

Demand for Buffs gear started the day after their big win in Dallas. Sportsfan on Federal Boulevard. in Denver saw people coming in Sunday looking for apparel.

"We've had multiple, you know, customers come in, get them some hats a couple of shirts. Stuff like that," said Dino Reyes Jr. a sales associate for Sportsfan.

CBS

Then the subsequent week, Where The Buffalo Roam in Boulder, one of the only apparel shops outside of the CU bookstore on campus, has been selling black and gold like hotcakes.

"It's been crazy busy," said sales associate Kate Ryan. "Things have literally been flying off the shelves."

Kate Ryan helping stock shelves at Where The Buffalo Roams on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder CBS

Kate is also a junior at the University of Colorado and says this year the football team has captivated everyone's imagination and attention on campus. She experienced it first hand when she tried to buy a student athletics pass.

"I was able to buy like my student pass a month late year prior. This year, I had to get in a queue like the hour of and like wait," Ryan said.

While she waits she's helping her job get ready for the rush of fans and alumni that will be in town for the home opener this weekend.

Shoppers looking at CU t-shirts at Where The Buffalo Roam in Boulder CBS

"We're definitely going to be crazy busy this Saturday but it's going to be fun," Ryan said.

She says the store is ready to provide buffs fans anything they could want come gameday.

"We have so many items that are just ready to be unpacked and put on the shelves," Ryan said.