Colorado Buffaloes star Tristan DaSilva playing some of the best basketball of his life

CU Buffs star Tristan DaSilva is playing some of the best basketball of his life.

Since Jan. 1, the Junior from Germany is averaging nearly 20 points per game, including a recent 5-game stretch where he averaged 23 points and shot 58% from the floor.

"Whoooo, he's on fire, he's on a roll," said sophomore guard K.J. Simpson, "When you're playing like that, it's really hard to stop you."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT- FEBRUARY 11: Branden Carlson #35 of the Utah Utes pressures Tristan Da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes as he drives to the basket during the first half of their game February 11, 2023 at the Jon M Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chris Gardner / Getty Images

"Most of the shots I'm taking right now feel really good coming off the hand," DaSilva said. "I feel energized out there so that's a big part, too."

It's not like all his shots are dunks and layups. Tristan scores on hook shots with either hand, he drives to the basket, hits step-back jump shots and basically scores every way imaginable.

"Have you ever had a frontcourt player score in as many ways as Tristan," CBS Sports Eric Christensen asked associate head coach Mike Rohn.

"Probably not," he said.

DaSilva plays like a guard in a big man's body and there's a reason why.

"I was playing most of my life and then from 16-17 I grew a couple of inches, DaSilva recalled. "Then I started adding some post-game and stuff like that."

"The sky is the limit for him," Rohn said. "He's the prototypical NBA player right now. He's 6-9, he's position less and he can guard multiple positions."

Tristan's versatility isn't limited to the basketball court. Outside of hoops, he's an accomplished trumpet player, enjoys acting and can speak 5 different languages.

"So if you are playing like you are and come off a pick wide open and K.J. doesn't pass you the ball, what language are you cursing him out in," I asked.

"If it's bad, then it has to be German," DaSilva said.

No matter what language he chooses, when you watch Tristan play right now, nothing is lost in translation.