Colorado Buffaloes women ranked 3rd ahead of showdown with UCLA

By Eric Christensen

The Colorado Buffaloes women's 71-59 win over 8th ranked Stanford has propelled JR Payne's team back into the top 5.   

The Buffs check in at 3rd in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. 

CU used a 20-2 run in the 3rd quarter to pull away from the Cardinal.

The win moved Colorado to 15-1 on the season matching their best start to a season ever. 

On Friday the Buffs will host 5th ranked UCLA who lost its first game of the season on Sunday to USC. 

It will be the first time Colorado Women's Basketball has ever competed in a matchup where they and their opponent are both ranked in the top 5. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 3:45 PM MST

