City of Brighton debates new sales tax to increase funds for police department

The City of Brighton is debating a new sales tax to increase funds for the police department. It could appear on the November ballot! But first, the city wants to know what residents think.

As Brighton grows, its police force is getting busier.

"The increased people and the traffic in our community have increased police calls for service," said Brighton Police Chief Matt Domenico.

He says calls for service went from 43,000 in 2019 to 70,000 in 2021. New initiatives like body cameras and an increase in crime are only adding more strain to the resources that are already limited.

"Our property crime is up. We've seen double-digit increases in property crime, we've seen an increase in violent crime and homicides in the last year. We continue to see increased roadway safety issues," Domenico said.

That's why the department is seeking additional funding to hire 12 new staff.

"What we are proposing is a 0.15% sales tax increase that looks like about 15 cents on a $100 purchase and that would be expected to provide us about $2 million worth of funding year over year," Domenico said.

The city is floating the idea in a survey to Brighton residents.

"I don't know, I just think our taxes are high enough. We're paying enough, inflation, like eggs are, come on, how much?" said resident, Stephanie Ortega.

"I don't really need it, I can't really afford it, everything else is so high right now," said resident, Steven Ramey. "If it's a small one, a small increase, maybe yes."

Domenico says the funding will help the department provide high quality service with low response times as the city grows.

"I think this is a really reasonable impact that would have a pretty small impact on most consumers that would have measurable results," Domenico said.

Some people may already have received a text message to complete the survey. If not, visit the City of Brighton website at https://bit.ly/3LEPnzJ and click on the Public Safety Survey link.

This link will be available at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. Residents must have it submitted by Wednesday, May 10.

The Brighton City Council will consider the public's input and may put the sales tax increase on the November ballot.