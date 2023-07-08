Colorado Black Arts Festival celebrates creativity and culture

Denver's City Park is hosting a celebration of African American culture and creativity. The 37th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival is underway, and thousands are immersing themselves in the fun.

The first festival took place in 1987. At the time, some artists felt the lack of opportunities for Black artists in the area was detrimental. The CBAF exists to raise the level of appreciation for the role that Black arts and culture play in the well-being of the community.

The CBAF now attracts guests and artists from around the world.

Shondrela Braggs coordinates the festival's children's pavilion.

"Black Arts Festival is a place where you can come and experience all kinds of tastes and smells from all over the world, but specifically, Africa and the whole African diaspora," said Braggs.

While helping kids with their art projects, Braggs aims to educate and add context to the style they see around them.

"They're getting culture. They're getting history. It's a place where we can talk about really anything and it's safe to speak and learn," said Braggs. "What is the purpose of this scarf on your head? Or what is the purpose of the jewelry that you wear? What is the purpose of the music that you're listening to? And the drums?"

Young artists like London are volunteering while getting inspired.

"When I grow up, I want to I want to be in the museums and put up cool art and go on YouTube and do tutorials," said London. "I'm just making slime right now."

Guests can enjoy a variety of shops, music and delicious food.

For some, art is appreciated. For others, art is eaten.

The first day of the festival marks the first day for Barbara King's food truck in Denver – Grill Mama's Eatery

"There's just something to seeing smiles on people's faces because you've satisfied their taste buds and satisfied the craving that you have for chicken and waffles. To see them happy is very fulfilling," said King.

For more information on CBAF visit: https://bit.ly/3XHbWJn