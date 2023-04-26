Colorado bill to address inequality in indecent exposure to a child sentencing could be in jeopardy

A bill aimed at cracking down on sex offenders who prey on kids may be in trouble.

The bill -- pushed by the Colorado District Attorneys' Council -- is aimed at fixing a disparity in current law that makes it a felony to expose oneself online to a child but a misdemeanor if it's done in person.

The DA's Council says it should be a felony regardless of where it happens but there is mounting opposition to the bill in the house.

Opponents say it will simply result in more people being incarcerated.

DA's say, of 90 people charged with indecent exposure involving a child in the last four years, only seven have been sentenced to prison.

"I think its stunning at this point to try to understand why any person would find that conduct that involves exposing oneself in front of a child with sexual intent would not be a felony," said Tom Raynes of the Colorado District Attorneys Council.

Under the bill, a child would have to be younger than age 15 and more than four years younger than the offender for felony charges to apply.

It's expected to be debated on the house floor Wednesday.